GVM’s Dhruva Natchathiram: Vikram's most delayed film likely to release on THIS date

There may not be another film in the recent past that has gone through so many delays like Gautham Vasudev Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram. The Vikram starrer was highly anticipated by fans when it was announced, but the film has not yet been released. And now, GVM himself has said that the film will release very soon, sooner than one might think.

Dhruva Natchathiram is set to release next month

Dhruva Natchathiram is expected to be released next month, as said by Gautham Vasudev Menon himself. In an interview, the Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu director said that the shoot for the film is done and it is all set for a release.

To the delight of fans, the director also said that the release would most likely happen next month. The release date of the film is touted to be July 28. The trailer is expected to be out in mid-July to create hype. As the film has been in the making for a long time, fans have certain hesitations regarding it. But let's hope that GVM and Vikram will be able to get past those reservations, as the world that GVM has built does not end with this film. The filmmaker himself confirmed that he is planning to create a film series.

Check out the official teaser of Dhruva Natchathiram here:

About Dhruva Natchathiram

Dhruva Natchathiram is a spy thriller starring an ensemble cast led by Vikram along with Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Parthiban, Simran, Dhivyadharshini, and Vinayakan. The film also brings back the iconic combination of GVM and music director Harris Jayaraj. No matter who else they work with, when this composer and filmmaker combination decides to collaborate, it is subpar. The reason for it may be because they debuted together in the world of films with the 2001 film Minnale starring Madhavan, Abbas, and Reema Sen.

Even though the film was officially launched in 2013, the cast and crew kept changing throughout the years before the final cast was finalized.

Meanwhile, speaking of Vikram, the actor was last seen in the movie Ponniyin Selvan 2. The film was directed by Mani Ratnam and also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a key role.

