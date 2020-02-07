H Raja takes a dig at Vijay fans post IT raid at the actor’s residence
While we all know that Tamil Nadu BJP leader’s history with actor Vijay goes back to when Sarkar was released, the politician has now taken to Twitter to troll Vijay fans after the IT raids at his residence. Making a rhetorical note at the controversy that surfaced after he called the actor ‘Joseph Vijay’, H Raja stated, “Just for mentioning one’s original name, his fans went gaga. Now one is being grilled by Income Tax officials. Truth will prevail.”
ஒருவருடைய உண்மையான பெயரைச் சொன்னதுக்கே வானத்துக்கும் பூமிக்கும் குதித்தவரெல்லாம் இப்ப என்ன ஆவார்களோ? உண்மை உண்மையா வெளிவருதே.
— H Raja (@HRajaBJP) February 6, 2020
During his speech, he delivered a power packed speech, and hinted on entering politics if need be. His dialogues during the speech are still being used as reference by Kollywood audience. Actor Vijay was questioned by Income Tax officers at his residence in Chennai. Following two days of raid, the officials have stated that they did not seize anything and that the actor has everything documented perfectly. Vijay has now joined the sets of Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the makers are planning to release the movie in October 2020.
