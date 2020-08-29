H Vasanthakumar no more: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Venkat Prabhu deeply shocked Celebs offer condolences
Kanyakumari Congress MP, H Vasanthakumar passed away on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 70. Vasanthakumar was getting treated at Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai after contracting the virus. He is survived by his wife Tamil Selvi, two sons and a daughter. His elder son Vijay Vasanth is a popular Tamil film actor. He is also the first Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu to succumb to Coronavirus. Born in Agastheeswaram in Kanyakumari district, his mortal remains will be taken to his native for cremation.
Kollywood actors including Kamal Haasan, Rajiikanth, director Venkat Prabhu, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Mahat Raghavendra, director Mohan Raja, Sivakarthikeyan, actor and politician Sarathkumar have expressed their shock and offered condolences to his family. They expressed how deeply saddened they are and stated that Vasanthakumar was a hardworking person. Vasanthakumar is also a very popular business person in Tamil Nadu.
அருமை நண்பர் திரு.வசந்தகுமார் அவர்களின் மறைவு மிகுந்த வருத்தமளிக்கிறது. அவர் குடும்பத்தாருக்கும், அவரைச் சார்ந்த அனைவருக்கும் என் ஆழ்ந்த அனுதாபங்கள். அவர் ஆத்மா சாந்தியடைய இறைவனை வேண்டுகிறேன்.
— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) August 28, 2020
நடுத்தரக் குடும்பங்களின் வலியறிந்து, வியாபாரத்தை வளர்த்தவர். தன்னுடைய வளர்ச்சியோடு தன்னை சுற்றியிருந்தோரையும் முன்னேற்றியவர். அரசியலிலும் கறை படியாது வாழ்ந்து, மறைந்த திரு. வசந்தகுமார் அவர்களின் மறைவு தமிழகத்திற்கே இழப்பு.
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 28, 2020
Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of a great human being philanthropist, and a person who brought happiness around,it is an unbearable loss,my heartfelt condolences to the family,friends and fellow congressmen, rest in peace #Vasanthakumar @iamvijayvasanth
— R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) August 28, 2020
I was really hoping the news would be wrong:((((( my deepest condolences brothers. Stay strong @iamvijayvasanth @vinoth3335 #ripvasanthakumar
— venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 28, 2020
Had such high regards on this wonderful man #VasanthaKumarMP all by listening to brother @iamvijayvasanth talking abt him throughout the shoot of Velaikkaran. No words to console these brothers now @vinoth3335 #ripvasanthakumar sir
— Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) August 28, 2020
Saddened to hear the news of VasanthaKumar ayya’s demise..My heartfelt condolences to dear friend @iamvijayvasanth and family .. #RIPVasanthakumar
— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) August 28, 2020
May his soul rest in peace! Truly a great man ! my deepest condolences Stay strong @iamvijayvasanth @vinoth3335 #ripvasanthakumar sir pic.twitter.com/g6gZrIXrKn
— Mahat Raghavendra (@MahatOfficial) August 29, 2020
Also Read: Chiranjeevi gets nostalgic & overwhelmed as he watches recreated version of Induvadana Kundaradana
Kamal Haasan wrote on Twitter, “Vasanthakumar grew up to be a huge business as he knew the pain of middle class people and offered them plans to upgrade their lifestyle. He was a genuine politician and his death is a great loss to Tamil Nadu.” Rajinikanth, on the other hand, wrote, “It saddens me deeply to know that my dear friend Vasanthakumar is no more. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. My prayers for his soul to rest in peace.”