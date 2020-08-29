  1. Home
H Vasanthakumar no more: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Venkat Prabhu deeply shocked Celebs offer condolences

Kanyakumari MP H Vasanthakumar tested positive for COVID 19 and he was receiving treatment for the same in a Chennai based private hospital.
Kanyakumari Congress MP, H Vasanthakumar passed away on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 70. Vasanthakumar was getting treated at Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai after contracting the virus. He is survived by his wife Tamil Selvi, two sons and a daughter. His elder son Vijay Vasanth is a popular Tamil film actor. He is also the first Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu to succumb to Coronavirus. Born in Agastheeswaram in Kanyakumari district, his mortal remains will be taken to his native for cremation.

Kollywood actors including Kamal Haasan, Rajiikanth, director Venkat Prabhu, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Mahat Raghavendra, director Mohan Raja, Sivakarthikeyan, actor and politician Sarathkumar have expressed their shock and offered condolences to his family. They expressed how deeply saddened they are and stated that Vasanthakumar was a hardworking person. Vasanthakumar is also a very popular business person in Tamil Nadu.

Kamal Haasan wrote on Twitter, “Vasanthakumar grew up to be a huge business as he knew the pain of middle class people and offered them plans to upgrade their lifestyle. He was a genuine politician and his death is a great loss to Tamil Nadu.” Rajinikanth, on the other hand, wrote, “It saddens me deeply to know that my dear friend Vasanthakumar is no more. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. My prayers for his soul to rest in peace.”

