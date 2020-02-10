Haathi Mere Saathi First Look: Rana Daggubati's aggressive avatar sets high expectations

Haathi Mere Saathi has been the talk of the town since its inception and with Rana Daggubati's intense and aggressive first look, moviegoers can't wait to know what's in stores for them.

The first look of Rana Daggubati from his upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi is out and it sets high expectations among the audience. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and with Rana's intense and aggressive first look, moviegoers can't wait to know what's in stores for them. One can see Rana looking all aggressive and there is a strong protective mission his eyes. The Baahubali actor will be seen in a very impactful role. This Prabhu Solomon directorial will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. Shriya Pilgaonkar will mark her debut in South Indian Cinema with Haathi Mere Saathi.

The major part of the film's shoot has been done in the jungles of Kerala. The music of the film is composed by Shantanu Moitra and sound designing is done by the Oscar-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty. Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi, Aranya in Telugu and Kaadan in Tamil, the upcoming film is slated to release on April 02, 2020. Rana is ready to save the forest and the intensity in his eyes speaks louder than words. We are totally blown by Rana's terrific this look. What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Earlier, sharing her experience of working with Rana, Shriya took to Instagram and revealed some interesting details about the Baahubali star. She wrote, "I feel incredibly grateful to be a part of this film and all that it stands for . @ranadaggubati, you were a student on set and not a star . That’s so rare . I’m in awe of your commitment & passion towards cinema and your desire to give back." Shriya Pilgaonkar further wrote about working alongside an incredibly dedicated cast and crew."

Credits :Twitter

Read More