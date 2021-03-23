Haathi Mere Saathi: Makers postpones release of Hindi version of Rana’s film due to rise in COVID 19 cases

As the COVID 19 cases are on a rise in the country, the makers of Haathi Mere Saathi have taken an important decision about the release of the Hindi version of the movie.

Seem like the second wave COVID 19 pandemic is reaching its peak gradually in India as the number of cases of the people affected by the deadly virus has witnessed a significant spike of late especially in Maharashtra. In fact, it has also started to affect the normal life of the people as well. This was evident by the fact that the makers of Rana Daggubati starrer Haathi Mere Saathi have decided to postpone the release of the Hindi version of the movie owing to COVID 19 issues.

For the uninitiated, Haathi Mere Saathi was slated to release on March 26 this year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. However, the makers have announced the postponement of the Hindi version of the movie as of now. However, Aranya and Kaadan, the Telugu and Tamil version of the movie. They even released a statement in this regard which read as, “Dear viewers, It pains us to share this news but given the COVID 19 situation in the Hindi markets, the team of Haathi Mere Saathi has decided to hold on to the releases of the film. We shall keep you posted on further developments. However, we will be releasing Aranya and Kaadan in the South markets on the 26th of March.”

Take a look at the official announcement of postponement of Haathi Mere Saathi:

Important Haathi Mere Saathi Release Update pic.twitter.com/h2OyuhZ20C — Eros Now (@ErosNow) March 23, 2021

Apart from Rana Daggubati, Haathi Mere Saathi, which has been helmed by Prabhu Solomon, also features Pulkit Samrat, Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussain, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in the lead roles.

