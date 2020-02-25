Haathi Mere Saathi: Rana Daggubati lost 30 kilos to fit into his role in Prabu Solomon directorial

Rana Dagubbati has reportedly shed nearly 30 kilos to fit into his role in the Prabu Solomon directorial Haathi Mere Saathi. Read further for more details.

Rana Daggubati’s upcoming movie Haathi Mere Saathi has been the talk of the town ever since its inception and has already set high expectations for the audiences. The first look of Rana from the movie has already been unveiled much to the excitement of the fans. Moreover, everyone was left stunned after having a look at the teaser of the trilingual drama some time back. Needless to say, the Baahubali actor has put in a lot of hard work for the movie.

As per a report by Times of India, Rana Daggubati followed a strict diet regime for the past two years and also underwent extensive training in order to shed 30 kilos for fitting into his role in the movie. He is reportedly playing the role of a 50-year old man living in the forest. The actor’s efforts are clearly seen in his first look as Bandev from the Prabu Solomon directorial who is seen displaying a heavy beard, grey hair and titled shoulders.

Check out the first look of Rana Daggubati from Haathi Mere Saathi below:

(ALSO READ: Haathi Mere Saathi First Look: Rana Daggubati's aggressive avatar sets high expectations)

Rana also spilled the beans about his physical transformation in an interview and said that Prabu Solomon wanted everything to be real and organic. He also revealed that it was difficult for him to lose weight as he has always been a guy with a big physique. The Baahubali actor revealed about undergoing extensive physical training to get the lean look for the character of Bandev. He also called it a wonderful and learning experience.

Meanwhile, check out the teaser of Haathi Mere Saathi below:

Credits :Times of India

Read More