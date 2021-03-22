  1. Home
Haathi Mere Saathi: Rana Daggubati's intense and thought provoking new promo is unmissable

The new promo also shows us how Bandev, who has spent his life living in the jungle, takes the responsibility to save the animals.
Rana Daggubati recently shared a new promo from his upcoming film, Haathi Mere Saathi and it looks so promising. The intense promo from the upcoming Trilingual film sees the elephants' plight, brought on by the encroaching humans. Bandev (played by Rana Daggubati) can be seen fighting the strong and mighty to save the elephants and their home. Sharing it on Twitter, the Baahubali star wrote, "Witness the biggest battle between Bandev and anyone who stands in his way to save the elephants." 

The promo also shows us how Bandev, who has spent his life living in the jungle, takes the responsibility to save the animals Come what may, he leaves no stone unturned to save the eco-system and the innocent animals. Rana's macho side with some breathtaking stunts and fight sequences is going to be one of the highlights. Haathi Mere Saathi also stars Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Zoya Hussain along with Rana Daggubati.

Haathi Mere Saathi is directed by Prabu Solomon and produced by Eros Motion Pictures. Will Bandev win the battle against all odds in this adventure drama? We will know only on 26th March as the film releases this week. 

Meanwhile, the makers recently hosted a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad. Victory Venkatesh and director Sekhar Kammula graced the event as the Chief guests.

Also Read: In Pics: Venkatesh is all praises for nephew Rana Daggubati at Aranya pre release event; Says 'I'm stunned' 

