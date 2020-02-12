Haathi Mere Saathi Teaser: Rana Daggubati is ready save the animal kingdom in a battle against greed

The south flick Haathi Mere Saathi is will be releasing in three languages namely, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati is playing the lead role.

The makers of the film, Haathi Mere Saathi released its much-awaited teaser. The film looks brilliant as the story line of the Rana Daggubati starrer, is an intriguing one. The south flick Haathi Mere Saathi is will be releasing in three languages namely, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The Baahubali actor Daggubati is the lead in all the three versions of the film. The other versions of the film will also feature, Ratsasan actor Vishnu Vishal and Pulkit Samrat. The story will see Rana's character trying his best to save the animal kingdom, from the greedy encroachers.

The south film which is based on the idea of saving the environment will see Rana Daggubati in a fierce role, along with his elephants who try to stop the process of encroachment. The south drama is a brave battle that will witness man's greed vs animal kingdom. There is enough action happening in the teaser, and the lead actor Rana is seen communicating with the animals from the forest to protect that lands from falling prey to the hands of greed. The gut-wrenching story sees Rana Daggubati fiercely putting up a fight with the human world to save the forest from turning into a concrete jungle.

Haathi Mere Saathi starring Daggubati is helmed by ace Tamil director Prabhu Solomon. The thought-provoking film will see actresses Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain as the female leads in the three different versions of the film. The director reportedly said while talking about the film that the reason for releasing the film in three languages is to reach out to a larger audience base as the subject is a sensitive one.

