Hail Mary, starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, was released in theatres on November 26, 2026. Directed by Vishnu Revikumar, the mystery drama has received mixed-to-positive reactions from audiences. Here’s what viewers have to say about the film.

Hail Mary Twitter Review

Sharing their thoughts online, a viewer described Hail Mary as an engaging mystery drama adapted from Indugopan’s novel Ambilymol Thirodhanam. The viewer praised the film for keeping the audience engaged throughout, while also appreciating the performances of the cast, particularly Kunchacko Boban. They felt that the film was worth watching.

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Another user called Hail Mary a solid thriller and highlighted Jakes Bejoy’s background score as one of its biggest strengths. They also praised the performances of Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu. However, they felt that the second half was slightly lengthy. The viewer rated the film 4 out of 5.

A third person felt that the film did not offer anything groundbreaking but remained engaging from beginning to end, with its share of highs and lows. They appreciated Kunchacko Boban ’s performance and the support of the other cast members. Although the climax reminded them of a recently released film, they felt that it delivered good emotional moments and made for a decent one-time watch.

Another netizen pointed out several shortcomings, particularly in the execution of the final act, despite appreciating its central idea. They also felt that the background score was mediocre. However, the storyline, narrative, performances and action sequences made the film a decent watch, even though it had the potential to be much better.

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Here are the reactions:

More about Hail Mary

Set in 2003 in Wayanad, Hail Mary follows a widower whose young daughter goes missing after being abducted while playing outside their home. Despite his desperate efforts to find her, the child remains missing for more than two decades.

In present-day Kochi, a school driver is preparing to marry his colleague when an official letter seeking answers about the long-unresolved disappearance puts him under suspicion.

With his peaceful life and upcoming wedding at stake, he travels to Wayanad to uncover the truth. Drawing on his knowledge of forensic procedures, he sets out to clear his name. However, he soon comes across shocking revelations that change everything he believes about the decades-old mystery.

Apart from Kunchacko Boban, the film features Anu Sithara, Suraj Venjaramoodu , Suhasini Maniratnam, Vinay Forrt, Jagadish, Kavya Ramachandra and others in key roles.

Written by Martin Prakkat and Dr. Neeraj Rajan, the film has cinematography by Roby Varghese Raj, editing by Chaman Chacko and music by Jakes Bejoy.

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