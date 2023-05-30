Hair Care Secret: Sai Pallavi uses THIS natural product for her long tresses

Sai Pallavi has always left the audience mesmerised with her onscreen presence in films like Premam, Love Story, Shyam Singha Roy, and Gargi. Off-screen too, she manages to steal the attention with her simplicity. Sai Pallavi is known for flaunting her original skin and luscious curly hair. She avoids using makeup, on and off the screen. The Gargi prefers to go sans makeup when not shooting and never hesitates in flaunting her acne.

When it comes to skin, Sai Pallavi focuses a lot on eating right. Not using synthetic products and exercising regularly are her ways of keeping her skin healthy. "I had a lot of pimples in the movie, but people accepted me as I was, and I learnt that confidence is the real beauty," said Sai Pallavi during one of her interviews in 2019.

Did you know, she rejected a Rs 2 crore advertisement deal with a fairness cream brand as she does not believe in promoting it?

How does Sai Pallavi take care of her long and shiny hair?

Sai Pallavi has confessed to using a lot of hair colour during her college days and that only damaged her long, curly tresses. However, she avoids repeating the same mistakes as now she only believes in using natural products to keep her hair healthy.

What are the benefits of aloe vera on skin and hair?

Using aloe vera gel in hair can help to keep dandruff at bay. It equally helps to boost hair growth. As it is rich in vitamins C and E, aloe vera will keep your skin young and glowing.

For the face, aloe vera gel extracted directly from the plant can be applied on your skin and it helps to reduce inflammation and redness caused due to dryness.

Well, Sai Pallavi's skincare regimens serve as a reminder that skin and hair care are inherently important.

