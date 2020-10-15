Halal Love Story Twitter Review: Here's what audience has to say about Indrajith Sukumaran's family flick

The light-hearted family drama titled, Halal Love Story has opened to a mixed response on social media.

Malayalam family entertainer Halal Love Story starring Indrajith Sukumaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu has released today online. Directed by Zakariya Mohammed, Halal Love Story is produced by Aashiq Abu, Harshad Ali and Jesna Ashim under the banner Papaya Films. Halal Love Story also stars Joju George, Soubin Shahir, Grace Antony, and Sharafudheen in pivotal roles. The light-hearted family drama has opened to a mixed response on social media. While a section of the audience is loving the family, a few have found it below the average. The story of the film revolves around a group of friends who attempt to make a 'halal' film that conforms to the guidelines and descriptions of an Islamic organization which they are a part of.

Recently, Indrajith Sukumaran talked about the challenges, relatability factor and much more about his character in Halal Love Story. The actor shared, “As a character, it is definitely very exciting. There is a cinema and there is cinema inside the cinema."

Adding more about the character he further added, “This character’s name is ‘Shareef’ and he is basically a bad actor so when considering actors for cinema inside the cinema, he’s probably the last option among many but they end up coming back to ‘Shareef’ and he gets casted as the lead in this film so there is a thin line because there are these portions where Shareef performs inside the movie and he’s not a good actor, so he has to be bad while performing."

The much-awaited Halal Love Story has finally released on Amazon Prime Videos and a lot of moments and scenes from the film have resonated well with the audience, keeping the relatability factor high.

