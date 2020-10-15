Halal Love Story Twitter Review: Here's what audience has to say about Indrajith Sukumaran's family flick
Malayalam family entertainer Halal Love Story starring Indrajith Sukumaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu has released today online. Directed by Zakariya Mohammed, Halal Love Story is produced by Aashiq Abu, Harshad Ali and Jesna Ashim under the banner Papaya Films. Halal Love Story also stars Joju George, Soubin Shahir, Grace Antony, and Sharafudheen in pivotal roles. The light-hearted family drama has opened to a mixed response on social media. While a section of the audience is loving the family, a few have found it below the average. The story of the film revolves around a group of friends who attempt to make a 'halal' film that conforms to the guidelines and descriptions of an Islamic organization which they are a part of.
Recently, Indrajith Sukumaran talked about the challenges, relatability factor and much more about his character in Halal Love Story. The actor shared, “As a character, it is definitely very exciting. There is a cinema and there is cinema inside the cinema."
Adding more about the character he further added, “This character’s name is ‘Shareef’ and he is basically a bad actor so when considering actors for cinema inside the cinema, he’s probably the last option among many but they end up coming back to ‘Shareef’ and he gets casted as the lead in this film so there is a thin line because there are these portions where Shareef performs inside the movie and he’s not a good actor, so he has to be bad while performing."
Check out Twitter review below:
Good movie with great performances of all characters@GraceAntonyy
The best line in #HalalLoveStory is when the cameraman says, "How to embrace without embracing? I can do it." His delivery cracked me up.
#HalalLoveStory - Don't expect another #SudaniFromNigeria kind of film
Keep your expectations low & watch #PuthamPudhuKaalai releasing tomorrow #AmazonPrime
Poonai Kedakuthaa nu Paapom
Expectation wise
GVM film
Sudha film
Karthik film
Rajiv
#HalalLoveStory-WinnerA slice of life take on faith, love and relationships.
The show stealer is Grace Antony and Indrajith with their subtle act.
Lot of feel good moments, subtle humour and heartwarming moments
Would have been a good theatre experience
Although the film’s writers try to convey an impression that they are lampooning some of the regressive aspects of this religious organisation, there is a level of ambiguity on where they stand. #HalalLoveStory
#HalalLoveStory
Another dissappointment from @PrimeVideoIN
This film has nothing new to offer apart from decent visuals and good perfomance from Jojugeorge and Sharfuddin....The cameo of Soubin and Parvathy has nothing much to do to shine in this movie !!
#HalalLoveStory ; A nothing more nothing less watchable film with flavours of art , comics,society politics
A good first half followed with a okay second half
Good perfomance from lead casts
Feel good bgm's
Don't make over expectations
Overall Watchable one
#HalalLoveStory a refreshing feel-good meta-movie with fine performances that are aided by great writing and direction. It's a heartfelt letter to movies, really. Malayalam Cinema once again shows the world that beauty lies in simplicity. Must watch!
#HalalLoveStory-a well made satire that uses cinema as s tool to talk of various socio-cultural & religious aspects, it's backed by good performances & works well overall. But I do I feel that #SudaniFromNigeria from the same team is a much better film.
#HalalLoveStory review: At a time when newer boundaries, previously non-existent, appear out of nowhere to hem in artists, this rather positive, lighter take on ‘conservative’ filmmaking is somewhat problematic, despite some of the effective humour@MalikZunera
The much-awaited Halal Love Story has finally released on Amazon Prime Videos and a lot of moments and scenes from the film have resonated well with the audience, keeping the relatability factor high.
