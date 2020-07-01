Half Yearly Highlights of 2020 from South: Thalapathy Vijay's IT raid, Chiranjeevi Sarja's demise and more

With ups and downs, friends and family being through thick and thin, half of 2020 has already come to an end. A lot has happened in the entertainment film industry as well.

The first quarter of 2020 is already over amid lockdown, proving this year has been insane. The widespread of Coronavirus across the world is increasing each day, earthquakes at various places, cyclonic storms, deaths of Bollywood celebs like Irrfan Khan, and Sushant Singh Rajput- 2020 has witnessed it all. With ups and downs, friends and family being through thick and thin, half of the year has already come to an end. A lot has happened in the entertainment film industry as well. Talking particularly about South Indian film industry, it started on a great note and gave us amazing entertainment to binge on. We have to admit that it has been a rollercoaster ride.

1. Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj's Roka ceremony:

Rana Daggubati confirmed his relationship with Hyderabad based designer, Miheeka Bajaj. The news took social media by storm as their fans and celebrities showered them with congratulatory messages. Days after Rana made it official on Instagram, the Roka ceremony of the couple took place at the Ramanaidu Film Studios in Hyderabad. The couple is all set to tie the knot in August.

2. Chiranjeevi Sarja's demise:

One of the most talented and popular actors of the Kannada Film Industry, Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 8. He was 39. The industry lost one of the talents who passed away due to a massive heart attack. Many celebrities and fans offered condolences to the Sarja family.

3. Director Sachy's demise:

Malayalam screenwriter and director K R Sachidanandan, popularly known as Sachy, passed away on June 18. He was 49. The director was in a critical condition after going through surgery and was put on ventilator support. According to media reports, the director had undergone a hip replacement surgery at the private hospital.

4. Thalapathy Vijay income tax raid:

On February 5, Income-Tax officials landed on the sets of Thalapathy Vijay's Master in Neyveli. The actor was asked to accompany IT officers for further investigations in connection with an alleged tax evasion case linked to AGS Cinemas. Raids were conducted at the properties of AGS Cinemas and film financier Anbu Cheliyan in Madurai. Thalapathy Vijay's house and other property was also under scrutiny. Income tax raid at Vijay's residence in Chennai was one of the biggest trends on Twitter.

5. Vijay Deverakonda’s fake news controversy:

Vijay Deverakonda is known for his straightforward, no-nonsense approach off-screen took to social media a couple of months ago after fake news about him started doing rounds on social media. The Arjun Reddy star shared a video of him calling out a few media houses who wrote against him regarding his contribution to COVID-19 pandemic. #KillGossipWebsites was one of the biggest trends on Twitter as Tollywood industry came together in support of Vijay.

6. Pooja Hegde Vs Samantha Akkineni:

Fans of Samantha Akkineni slammed Pooja Hedge after a meme was shared on the latter's Instagram page. The meme with Samantha's look from her one of the films read, "I don't find her pretty at all." Later, Pooja took to social media and posted that her Instagram account was hacked. #PoojaMustApologizeSamantha started trending on Twitter until tables turned and few screenshots of Samantha's sarcastic chat with Chinmayi Sripada and Nandini Reddy surfaced on social media. Their conversation had sarcastic messages in reference to Pooja's social media handle being hacked. Later, #WeSupportPoojaHegde also started trending as fans of the actors got into a war on social media.

7. Rajinikanth's Periyar row:

A complaint was made against Rajinikanth by Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam for 'spreading false information' about social reformer Periyar. For the unversed, Rajinikanth stated that idols of lord Ram and Sita were taken in an offensive way, during a Periyar rally in 1971. The superstar was asked to issue an apology but he refused and also stated that he still stands by his statement.

8. Pawan Kalyan's comeback:

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback to Telugu cinema with a remake of Hindi film, Pink. He will be seen playing the role of a lawyer, played by Amitabh Bachchan in the original.

9. Indian 2 accident:

A crane fell on technicians during the film shooting of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 at EVP Film City on the outskirts of Chennai on February 21. Assistant director Krishna, art assistant, Chandran and produstion assistant Madhu died in the mishap.

10. Lockdown weddings:

A lof of celebrities from the South Indian film got married amid lockdown. Producer Dil Raju recently got married to his partner Tejaswini, Nikhil Siddharth got married today to his fiance Dr Pallavi Varma in Hyderabad, comedian turned actor Mahesh tied the knot with his ladylove Pavani and the list goes on. Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijayakumar recently married to her longtime boyfriend Peter Paul. Malayalam actor Gokulan, known for his performance in Punyalan Agarbattis, tied the knot today, May 28 with his long-time girlfriend Dhanya amid lockdown.

11. OTT releases:

A lot of South Indian films are taking up the online route. Legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyothika was the first to release on OTT platform. Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin (Tamil and Telugu), recently released on Amazon Prime and it opened to mixed response from the audience on social media. One of the films that is creating a buzz on the OTT platform is, Krishna and his Leela, produced by Suresh Productions.

That's all about the first half of 2020 from South Indian film industry! Is there anything we are missing on the list? Let us know in the comment section below.

