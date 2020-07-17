  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Halitha Shameem assures to bring back Suriya & Jyothika together on screen; Says she will pitch script to them

Halitha shot to her fame after her critically acclaimed anthological romantic film Sillu Karupatti which also turned out to be a super hit film.
2100 reads Mumbai
Halitha Shameem assures to bring back Suriya & Jyothika together on screen; Says she will pitch script to themHalitha Shameem assures to bring back Suriya & Jyothika together on screen; Says she will pitch script to them
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kollywood’s favourite couple Suriya and Jyothika fell for each other on the sets of the film Khakka Khakka, and they tied the knot in the year 2006. They both have worked as lead actors for six films, and they are known for having a striking chemistry. Like their on-screen chemistry, the couple has also set us couple goals while taking part in events. Now, director Halitha Shameem revealed in a tweet that she will pitch a script to them to bring back the dreamy pair on the big screens.

It all started when a Twitter user expressed how great it would be to see Suriya and Jyothika act together for a film directed by Halitha. The tweet received several shared and a user asked Halitha if there’s a possibility for it to happen. Halitha replied to the Tweet saying “I will definitely pitch a script to them”. She shot to her fame after her critically acclaimed anthological romantic film Sillu Karupatti which also turned out to be a super hit film. The film, which was co-produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, was enjoyed by fans from all age groups.

Meanwhile, Suriya will be next seen in Sudha K Prasad directorial Soorarai Pottru. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in Summer 2020. But release has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. After Soorarai Pottru, he will be seen in Hari directorial Aruva. Jyothika, on the other hand, was last seen in Ponmagal Vandhal, which had a direct release on OTT platform.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement