Halitha Shameem assures to bring back Suriya & Jyothika together on screen; Says she will pitch script to them

Kollywood’s favourite couple Suriya and Jyothika fell for each other on the sets of the film Khakka Khakka, and they tied the knot in the year 2006. They both have worked as lead actors for six films, and they are known for having a striking chemistry. Like their on-screen chemistry, the couple has also set us couple goals while taking part in events. Now, director Halitha Shameem revealed in a tweet that she will pitch a script to them to bring back the dreamy pair on the big screens.

It all started when a Twitter user expressed how great it would be to see Suriya and Jyothika act together for a film directed by Halitha. The tweet received several shared and a user asked Halitha if there’s a possibility for it to happen. Halitha replied to the Tweet saying “I will definitely pitch a script to them”. She shot to her fame after her critically acclaimed anthological romantic film Sillu Karupatti which also turned out to be a super hit film. The film, which was co-produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, was enjoyed by fans from all age groups.

Meanwhile, Suriya will be next seen in Sudha K Prasad directorial Soorarai Pottru. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in Summer 2020. But release has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. After Soorarai Pottru, he will be seen in Hari directorial Aruva. Jyothika, on the other hand, was last seen in Ponmagal Vandhal, which had a direct release on OTT platform.

