Halitha Shameem’s Sillu Karuppatti emerges as a winner at the Toronto International Film Festival

Director Halitha Shameem took to her social media space and announced the news.

Director Halitha Shameem’s Sillu Karuppatti was released on December 27, 2019, and it has been receiving positive reviews from critics and the general audience. The film, which is a romantic anthology drama, was appreciated for the portrayal of beautiful emotions and visuals, which went hand-in-hand with the realistic performances by cast members. Now, the film has won an award at the Toronto International Film Festival. Director Halitha took to her Twitter space and announced the news.

The film narrates four romantic stories involving people in four different age groups. It had Samuthirakani, Sunainaa, Manikandan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Leela Samson, Kravmaga Sreeram, Sara Arjun and Rahul. Distributed by actor Suriya's production house 2D Entertainment, it received widespread appreciation at the time of its release and it was lauded by public and critics alike.

See her Tweet here:

It’s always a delight to get such mails from film festivals! #Sillukaruppatti pic.twitter.com/XHQWu2UxIO — Halitha (@halithashameem) September 6, 2020

Sillu Karuppatti has four stories - Pink Bag, Kaaka Kadi, Turtles and Hey Ammu – all of them narrate different love stories of people from different age group. The first one Pink Bag is about a wealthy girl, and a boy from the slums; the second one Kaaka Kadi is the story of two youth, one of whom is a cancer survivor. The third one Turtles is the story of two septuagenarians, who fall for each other. The final one Hey Ammu is the story of two young parents and how they come out of a mundane lifestyle and make their life interesting.

