Halloween 2026: 7 South films that feel like Japanese horror movies to watch on OTT

With Halloween 2026 just a couple of days away, many might be planning to hang out with friends or enjoy a solo night in with a quick watch party. If you’re looking to check out some eerie and entertaining spooky films this weekend, here’s a list of South Indian movies that feel like watching Japanese horror, ranging from psychological discomfort to sustained dread.

7 South Indian films on OTT that feel like watching J-horror movies

1. Bhoothakalam

Cast: Revathi, Shane Nigam , Saiju Kurup, James Eliya, Athira Patel, Valsala Menon

Revathi, , Saiju Kurup, James Eliya, Athira Patel, Valsala Menon Director: Rahul Sadasivan

Rahul Sadasivan Where to watch: SonyLIV

What happens when the ordinary space of home and strained family relations turn into your worst nightmare, capable of even making you wet in public? (Spoiler) That is exactly what the sustained dread spook in Bhoothakalm has to offer.

The film follows a mother and son struggling with a fractured relationship while coping with a personal loss. However, their already fragile lives take a disturbing turn when they begin experiencing unexplained events that force them to confront their fears and face the situation together. If slow-burning horror that gets under your skin is your thing, this one deserves a spot on your watchlist.

2. Yavarum Nalam or 13B: Fear Has a New Address

Cast: R. Madhavan , Neetu Chandra, Ravi Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Sanjaiah Bokaria, Amitha Rajan, Saranya Ponvannan

, Neetu Chandra, Ravi Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Sanjaiah Bokaria, Amitha Rajan, Saranya Ponvannan Director: Vikram K. Kumar

Vikram K. Kumar Where to watch: YouTube/Prime Video

Another Indian film that feels remarkably close to the J-horror experience is the R. Madhavan-starrer bilingual film Yavarum Nalam, also released as 13B: Fear Has a New Address in Hindi. From technology becoming the central source of terror to its eerie visual palette and unsettling narration, the film creates an atmosphere that seems designed to mess with your head.

The story follows Manohar, who moves into a new apartment with his family, only to experience a series of inexplicable events. Things take a sinister turn when a television serial titled Yavarum Nalam, which appears to air exclusively in his home, begins mirroring events in his family's life. If you have ever thought your television was harmless, this film might make you reconsider that confidence.

3. Bhinna

Cast: Paayal Radhakrishna, Shashank Purushotham, Sowmya Jaganmurthy, Sidhaartha Maadhyamika

Paayal Radhakrishna, Shashank Purushotham, Sowmya Jaganmurthy, Sidhaartha Maadhyamika Director: Adarsh H. Eshwarappa

Adarsh H. Eshwarappa Where to watch: ZEE5

While Bhinna leans more towards psychological thriller territory, its fractured reality and growing sense of disorientation give it a distinctly J-horror-like feel. The uneasiness builds gradually, creating a suffocating atmosphere that makes it an intriguing pick for those who prefer psychological discomfort over conventional jump scares.

The film follows Kaveri, an aspiring actress who retreats to an isolated location to prepare for a role after discovering her husband's infidelity. As she immerses herself in the character of Devaki, she begins noticing disturbing parallels between the script and her own life. Soon, the boundaries between reality, memory, and fiction start to blur, drawing Kaveri into an increasingly unsettling psychological spiral.

4. Eeram

Cast: Aadhi Pinishetty , Nandha, Sindhu Menon, Saranya Mohan, Srinath, Krishna, Lakshmi Ramakrishnan

, Nandha, Sindhu Menon, Saranya Mohan, Srinath, Krishna, Lakshmi Ramakrishnan Director: Arivazhagan

Arivazhagan Where to watch: YouTube

What if water itself became the biggest source of supernatural terror? With its eerie visuals and unsettling use of water as a recurring motif, Eeram creates an atmosphere that feels right at home alongside Japanese supernatural horror films.

The film follows Vasudevan, an honest officer searching for the mysterious demise of his former girlfriend, Ramya. As a series of strange incidents unfolds in the same apartment complex, Vasu discovers that water connects the seemingly unrelated events. Determined to uncover the truth, he digs deeper into Ramya's past and the supernatural forces surrounding the case. If you like your horror served with a mystery, this one is worth checking out.

5. Masooda

Cast: Sangitha, Thiruveer, Kavya Kalyanram, Akhila Ram, Bandhavi Sridhar, Shubhalekha Sudhakar, Satyam Rajesh

Sangitha, Thiruveer, Kavya Kalyanram, Akhila Ram, Bandhavi Sridhar, Shubhalekha Sudhakar, Satyam Rajesh Director: Sai Kiran

Sai Kiran Where to watch: Prime Video

If supernatural events invading an otherwise ordinary family life are your cup of tea, Masooda is a solid pick for your Halloween watchlist. The film builds its horror around possession, disturbing revelations, and an increasingly unsettling supernatural presence.

It follows Neelam and her daughter Nazia, whose lives take a terrifying turn when Nazia becomes possessed by the spirit of a woman who passed away decades earlier. With the help of their neighbour Gopi and an exorcist, Neelam uncovers the dark history of Masooda Bi, a practitioner of black magic with a sinister past.

If you enjoy watching characters desperately trying to understand what they are dealing with while everything around them spirals out of control, give this one a shot.

6. Pizza

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi , Remya Nambessan, Naren, Jayakumar, Karunakaran, Simha, Pooja

, Remya Nambessan, Naren, Jayakumar, Karunakaran, Simha, Pooja Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Where to watch: SunNXT

Pizza follows Michael Karthikeyan, a pizza delivery driver in Chennai who is sceptical of ghosts but terrified of anything remotely paranormal. One night, a delivery to a mysterious bungalow plunges him into a terrifying ordeal involving a family and an inexplicable ghostly presence.

As Michael struggles to escape, the events become increasingly bizarre, leaving him questioning everything he thought he knew. The film also plays with audience expectations, making its twists an essential part of the experience.

When an ordinary pizza delivery turns into a nightmare, you know the evening has taken a wrong turn. For those who enjoy creative horror with a clever payoff, Pizza is an easy recommendation.

7. Aval or The House Next Door

Cast: Siddharth , Andrea Jeremiah, Atul Kulkarni, Suresh, Avinash Raghudevan, Prakash Belawadi

, Andrea Jeremiah, Atul Kulkarni, Suresh, Avinash Raghudevan, Prakash Belawadi Director: Milind Rau

Milind Rau Where to watch: Prime Video

Aval, also known as The House Next Door in Hindi, has plenty of elements that evoke Japanese horror, particularly its intrusion of the supernatural into domestic life and its sustained sense of dread. If you enjoy stories where moving into the neighbourhood becomes a terrible life decision, this one deserves your attention.

The film follows Dr. Krish, a neurosurgeon whose peaceful life with his pregnant wife, Lakshmi, takes a terrifying turn when a family moves into the neighbouring house and their teenage daughter begins exhibiting disturbing supernatural behaviour. As unexplained incidents escalate, Krish uncovers the house's dark history involving black magic and ancient Chinese spirits. But as the investigation deepens, the supernatural threat becomes far more personal than he ever imagined.

Apart from these films, various horror movies like Bramayugam, Dies Irae, U-Turn, Virupshaka, and many more are also good picks for this Halloween season.

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