'Handsome hunk' Ajith latest PHOTO shows he believes in living life king size as he poses by a luxury car

Ajith is not on social media, but netizens wait with bated breath for glimpses of the Valimai star. Treating his fans once again, a photo of the actor has surfaced on the internet. In the still, we can see the Veeram star posing with a lavish car. He is looking dapper in a grey shirt. The fans are loving Ajith's latest avatar.

In the meantime, recently grapevines were buzzing with rumors that the biggest stars of Kollywood, Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay will be doing a multi-starrer pan-Indian film together. However, it has been now clarified that there is no truth to these reports, and all such rumours are baseless. Ramesh Bala confirmed the same through a tweet, "There is news going around that Actor #AjithKumar and @actorvijay doing a Pan-India project..Checked with reliable sources.. They deny such a plan.."

Check out the picture below:

On the professional front, Ajith Kumar is currently occupied with his forthcoming project along with director H. Vinoth. Tentatively titled AK61, the movie will see Manju Warrier as the leading lady alongside Samuthirakani, John Kokken and Kavin in prominent roles.

The shoot of the venture took place in the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad. Reportedly, huge sets of the Chennai Anna Salai were erected in the city and a major portion of the drama has been shot on the location. Valimai financer Boney Kapoor is producing this flick. He has already announced that the makers are planning to release the drama on Diwali this year.

Ajith Kumar has also signed up to headline Vignesh Shivan's yet-to-be-titled dram AK62. Anirudh Ravichander is onboard the team as the music composer. Bankrolled by the Lyca Productions house, the other cast and crew of the film have not been revealed yet.

