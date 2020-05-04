Handwara Attack: Mahesh Babu pays heartfelt condolences and stands for our soldiers killed in terrorist attack

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu took to social media and paid heartfelt condolences and stands for our soldiers killed in the Handwara terrorist attack.

According to media reports, in one of deadliest operations for security forces in Jammu and Kashmir which took place at Handwara in Kupwara district, resulted in killing two terrorists. Also, 5 from the security forces including Colonel and Major killed in Handwara terrorist attack. Celebrities from the film industry are taking to Twitter and strongly condemning the attack on security personnel in Handwara. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence minister Rajnath Singh have also paid tributes to the martyrs who lost their lives in the Handwara terrorist attack. Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu took to social media and paid heartfelt condolences and stands for our soldiers killed in the attack.

The actor Tweeted, "The Handwara attack - A dark time for our nation. Our soldiers' courage and determination to safeguard our nation remains unparalleled. I stand in silence to honour our soldiers who died on duty fighting for us. Heartfelt condolences to all their grieving family and loved ones. Sending them love & strength in this time of grief."

R Madhavan also paid tribute and shared how the team kept doing their duty no matter what. He tweeted, "RIP and our heartfelt condolences to their families. So just keep doing their duty no matter what. God bless them."

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Police Sub-Inspector Shakeel Qazi, a Lance Naik and one Rifleman sacrificed their lives in the encounter with the terrorist.

Inspector General in Jammu Kashmir Police, Vijay Kumar, told India Today TV, "The chief commander of Lashkar in Valley, identified as Haider, has been killed in Handwara encounter. We had inputs that he was in Handwara to receive a fresh batch of infiltrators but was eliminated."

