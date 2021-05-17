Hansal Mehta heaps praises on The Great Indian Kitchen; Says the film is mature and honest

Directed by Jeo Baby, the Malayalam film features Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in lead roles.

Bollywood director Hansal Mehta took to his Twitter space and lauded the recently released Mollywood film The Great Indian Kitchen. In the Tweet, he stated that he recently watched the film on Amazon Prime Video and loved the powerful storytelling. Directed by Jeo Baby, the Malayalam film features Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in lead roles. The Scam 1992 director expressed how he was bowled over by the screenplay and appreciated the honesty in the craft.

He also heaped praised for the new wave of Malayalam cinema. Taking to Twitter, Mehta wrote, “Watched The Great Indian Kitchen. Am just taken in by this new Malayalam cinema. Such maturity, economy and elegance while dealing with pertinent themes. No rabble rousing, no pompous dialogue, no preaching. Yet so much power in the story telling. Such honesty in the craft.” The film had a release on the video streaming platform Neestram. Later, after its huge popularity, Amazon Prime acquired the releasing rights.

The Great Indian Kitchen features Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in lead roles. The film is currently being remade in Tamil with Aishwarya Rajesh as the leading lady. Photos of the actress from the sets recently went viral on social media. Before this, the film was lauded by Justice Chandrachud, who is one of the five-judge bench's members that pronounced the judgment of allowing women’s entry inside the Sabarimala temple. He called the film poignantly engaging, and explained how the film is connected with the Sabarimala judgment.

