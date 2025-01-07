Hansika Motwani and her family face charges of domestic abuse by sister-in-law Muskan Nancy James?

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence.

Actress Hansika Motwani has grabbed the spotlight once again, this time owing to some bitter news pertaining to her family. The diva’s brother, Prashant Motwani, who is married to television actress Muskan Nancy James, has been accused of domestic violence by the latter. She has even included his mother and the Aranmanai star in the complaint.

As per News18, Muskan Nancy James has lodged an FIR against Hansika, Prashant and their mother Mona Motwani at the Amboli Police Station in Mumbai. The charges pressed against the family include Sections 498-A, 323, 504, 506, and 34 of the BNS.

As per Muskan, Hansika and her mother Mona repeatedly interfered in her marriage with Prashant, leading it to crumble down irreparably.

She also accused her husband of domestic violence which tragically led to her developing a serious medical condition of Bell Palsy, a case where her face has gotten partially paralysed.

Moreover, she even alleged that these three members of the Motwani family, including Hansika, demanded expensive gifts and money from her and even took part in property-related fraudulent activities.

In a statement given to ETimes, Muskan Nancy James confirmed filing a case against her estranged husband and his family but refrained from making any statement since the case was still sub-judice.

She revealed, “I have sought legal assistance now. At this point, I am not at liberty to comment further."

For the unversed, Muskan got married to Prashant back in 2020. However, they have been living separately since 2022. It is now that the actress has come out to speak about the bitter experience she faced during her marriage.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

