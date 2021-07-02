Hansika Motwani and Silambarasan TR starrer Maha’s teaser promises an intense thriller; Watch

Maha reunites Hansika and Simbu on the big screen after years. The actor will be seen playing a small yet important role in the film.

At a time when fans are anticipating updates about the Kollywood film Maha, the makers have now dropped the intense trailer. It was shared by Kollywood’s sensational actor Sivakarthikeyan. Sharing it, he wrote, “Happy to release the trailer of #Maha Congratulations @ihansika ji for ur 50th film https://youtu.be/OPhqr5h0cT4 Best wishes @SilambarasanTR_ sir @Act_Srikanth sir @GhibranOfficial @dir_URJameel @malikstreams @Etceteraenter @MathiyalaganV9 & the entire team for a big success”. Directed by debutant filmmaker U.R.Jameel, Maha reunites Hansika and Simbu on the big screen after years.

The actor will be seen playing a small yet important role in the film. The film has Srikanth as the male lead. Apart from the STR and Hansika, Maha will also include popular model turned actress Sanam Shetty in a major supporting role. It is being said that the film will be a thriller and it will see Simbu and Hansika on the big screen together after their 2015 movie Vaalu. Incidentally, Maha Hansika's 50th film and composer Ghibran's 25th venture. Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Nassar will be seen in key roles.

As of now, no release date has been officially announced by the makers and it can be expected soon. Maha is one of the most awaited Kollywood flicks. The film was supposed to be released last summer. However, the release got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. It is also reported that the makers are planning to release the film directly on OTT platform.

