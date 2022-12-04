Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are now husband and wife; See first PHOTOS and VIDEOS of the newlyweds
Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are officially man and wife now. The lovebirds took their nuptial vows at a lavish wedding today in Jaipur.
Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's wedding festivities kicked off with Mata Ki Chowki ceremony in Mumbai in November. The couple has now tied the knot in a traditional Sindhi ceremony at Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur. One can see in the photos, Hansika donned a proper traditional look with red chooda and kaleere.
The pre-wedding ceremonies kicked off with a Sufi night on December 3 followed by a Rajasthani-style derby game, sangeet night on December 4 and Haldi ceremony. The grand wedding affair was brought to life with whimsical floral setups at the palace.
SEE VIDEOS OF THE NEWLYWEDS BELOW
Sufi night
Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya hosted a Sufi night attended by close friends and family members. The Maha actress was seen dressed in a golden sharara set while her partner was seen wearing a matching mirror work kurta, pants and shawl.
Inside Hansika Motwani's sangeet night
The awe-inspiring set-up, floral decor and their romantic entry were the highlights of the evening. On their sangeet night, Hansika Motwani danced with fiancé Sohael Kathuriya to romantic songs before setting the stage on fire with her dance act on Katrina Kaif's Kala Chashma. The couple looked stunning together as Hansika wore an embellished pink lehenga while Sohael made a grand entry with her wearing a blue sherwani. The couple and their friends danced their hearts out until the wee hours of the morning under a sky full of blazing lights.
Haldi ceremony
The blushing bride, Hansika Motwani wore a yellow floral sharara for the Haldi event while her partner and the entire family was seen twinning in the same print. The ceremony concluded with rituals and a round of traditional Punjabi music and dancing.