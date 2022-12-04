Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are now husband and wife; See first PHOTOS and VIDEOS of the newlyweds

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's wedding festivities kicked off with Mata Ki Chowki ceremony in Mumbai in November. The couple has now tied the knot in a traditional Sindhi ceremony at Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur. One can see in the photos, Hansika donned a proper traditional look with red chooda and kaleere.

The pre-wedding ceremonies kicked off with a Sufi night on December 3 followed by a Rajasthani-style derby game, sangeet night on December 4 and Haldi ceremony. The grand wedding affair was brought to life with whimsical floral setups at the palace.