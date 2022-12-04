WATCH: Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya dance to Hrithik Roshan's song and celebrate with champagne

Actress Hansika Motwani , who is one of the most loved actresses, is all set to tie the knot with her beau Sohael Khaturiya today. Ahead of their big fat wedding, the duo has been enjoying the pre-wedding festivities in full swing. Their videos and pictures from the ceremonies have taken the Internet by storm. Hansika and Sohael are having a gala time with their friends and family in Jaipur. Now, ahead of their big day, a video has surfaced on social media and fans can't stop gushing over them.

Hansika started off her acting journey as a child actress. She appeared with Hrithik Roshan in the film Koi Mil Gaya. In the viral video, Hansika and her beau are seen grooving to Hrithik and Katrina Kaif's hit song, Tu Meri from Bang Bang. The bride-to-be looks stunning in a white gown styled with cool sneakers while Sohael looks dapper in a white suit. The love birds look beautiful and dreamy in their outfits. Hansika and Sohael are seen flaunting their hot moves as they enjoy a pre-wedding party. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared on social media, fans were seen dropping heart emojis. Now they can't wait to see Hansika's bridal look.

Wedding details

Hansika's wedding festivities kickstarted with a Mata Ki Chowki ceremony in Mumbai. Later, the actress jetted off to her lavish bachelorette trip with her girls. Post that, she headed to Jaipur with her family for other ceremonies. The families also enjoyed a Sufi night and the couple opted for traditional outfits to amp up the mood. They were also seen dancing with their family members. Today, they are all set to tie the knot in the presence of their family and friends. A lot of big names from the industry are expected to attend the wedding.