Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya look dreamy in a white gown and suit at the pre-wedding party; WATCH

Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with Sohael Khaturiya, on Sunday, December 4, at Mundotta Fort. The wedding festivities are going on in full swing and the couple is having a happy time. After mehendi, and Sufi night, now a video of the to-be bride and groom from a pre-wedding party has surfaced on social media and is going viral. The video shows Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya looking dreamy in white as they made an entry in a vintage car. While the actress looks beautiful in a white gown, he opted for a white suit. The duo complemented each other well and look perfect.

Take a look at Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's pre-wedding party



Hansika Motwani's Sufi night Yesterday, the Maha actress and her husband-to-be ditched the usual Sangeet ceremony for a special Sufi night. The couple's entry video from the event, which was a grand affair, is now winning the internet. Another video from the Sufi night, which took up the internet space was a dance video of the couple. The actress looked ethereal in sharara and traditional jewellery for the special night. Watch videos of Hansika's Sufi night here: