Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya look dreamy in a white gown and suit at the pre-wedding party; WATCH
After mehendi, and Sufi night, pre-wedding party of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya is taking place ahead of their grand wedding in Jaipur on December 4.
Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with Sohael Khaturiya, on Sunday, December 4, at Mundotta Fort. The wedding festivities are going on in full swing and the couple is having a happy time. After mehendi, and Sufi night, now a video of the to-be bride and groom from a pre-wedding party has surfaced on social media and is going viral.
The video shows Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya looking dreamy in white as they made an entry in a vintage car. While the actress looks beautiful in a white gown, he opted for a white suit. The duo complemented each other well and look perfect.
Take a look at Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's pre-wedding party
Hansika Motwani's Sufi night
Yesterday, the Maha actress and her husband-to-be ditched the usual Sangeet ceremony for a special Sufi night. The couple's entry video from the event, which was a grand affair, is now winning the internet. Another video from the Sufi night, which took up the internet space was a dance video of the couple. The actress looked ethereal in sharara and traditional jewellery for the special night.
Watch videos of Hansika's Sufi night here:
On December 2, mehendi ceremony took place and Hansika was a sight for the sore eyes in an orange and yellow tie-dye sharara set for the ceremony. It was an intimate affair with only family members and a few close friends in attendance.
Wedding details
The wedding celebrations of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya kickstarted with a Mata Ki Chowki ceremony in Mumbai last week, the pictures of which were loved by the netizens. This was followed by Hansika Motwani's fun bachelorette trip. Hansika also shared a special video of her bachelorette trip and party on her Instagram handle, along with the caption, "Best bachelorette ever. #blessed with the #best."
Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the couple is in talks with two OTT giants to sell the rights to their wedding video. After the nuptials, the lovebirds are likely to throw a grand reception for their film industry friends once they are back from Rajasthan.