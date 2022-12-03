Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya make a dream entry at their wedding Sufi night: Watch VIDEO

Hansika Motwani , the popular actress is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend and business partner Sohael Khaturiya , on December 4, Sunday. The actress, who has been in a relationship with the businessman for the last couple of years, announced her engagement in November, this year. Sohael Khaturiya went down on his knee in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris to propose to Hansika Motwani. The pictures of the lovely couple's dream engagement had gone viral on social media.

The wedding festivities of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya were officially kickstarted at the Mundotta Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan, with the Mehendi ceremony which was held on December 1, Thursday. The soon-to-be-married couple had their second celebration, the Sangeet, on Friday night. The Maha actress and her husband-to-be ditched the usual Sangeet ceremony for a special Sufi night. The couple's entry video from the event, which was a grand affair, is now winning the internet.

The wedding plans

Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya might throw a grand cocktail party ahead of their wedding, on Saturday. The wedding is said to be a lavish yet private affair, which will be only attended by the couple's family members and a few close friends. The MY3 actress's close friends from the Tamil and Telugu film industries might also attend the wedding.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the couple is in talks with two OTT giants to sell the rights to their wedding video. However, the couple is yet to officially announce the news. The reports also suggest that Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are also planning to throw a grand wedding reception in Mumbai after they return from Rajasthan.