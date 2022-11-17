Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s wedding festivities to kickstart with a special ceremony

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's wedding has become the talk of the town. As the festivities are likely to commence soon, new details about the nuptials are coming to light every day. The latest buzz around this celebrity wedding is that while the couple will tie the knot in Jaipur, the Maha actress will be hosting a close-knit Mata Chowki to start off the wedding celebrations. The Mata ki Chowki is expected to take place in Mumbai next week.

After this, the wedding ceremonies will commence on 2nd December, which will be a Sufi night. This will be followed by the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony on 3rd December 3. The D-Day, 4th December will begin with the Haldi ceremony and the later pheras. Aside from all this, a polo match and a casino themed after party are also on the itinerary for 4th December. All these ceremonies will reportedly be held at the 450-year-old Mundota Fort in Jaipu