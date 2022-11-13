Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria's fairytale wedding to be live-streamed by an OTT platform; Deets Inside

Hansika Motwani broke the internet recently as she announced her engagement to businessman beau Sohail Kathuria. The reports suggest that the wedding will take place at the 450-year-old Mundota Fort in Jaipur. These two are believed to exchange wedding vows on 4th December this year, although an official announcement for the wedding date is yet to be made. Now, the latest buzz around his celebrity wedding is that an OTT platform will be live streaming the nuptials.

The close-knit wedding will be attended by limited guests, including some close friends and family members of the couple. The reports also claim that 3rd December has been picked for the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony, while 2nd December is the Sufi night. Meanwhile, the guests will further indulge in a polo match, and also a casino-themed after-party on the eve of 4th December.

Enagagement announcement

Hansika Motwani took to her social media and dropped a sting of mesmerizing photos from her engagement ceremony with Sohail Kathuria. In the photos, the businessman can be seen down on his knees in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower as the two stand between a heart made from rose petals and candles. She captioned the post, "Now & Forever".

It might also be exciting to know that Hansika Motwani's fiancé Sohail Kathuria was initially married to Rinky. The couple had gotten married in 2016 at a destination wedding in Goa, and the actress attended the wedding ceremony of her now husband-to-be. A video of her at the Roka ceremony and dancing at the pool party and the sangeet ceremony was doing rounds on social media.

For the unversed, Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria have known each other for a long time and are also business partners now.

Ever since the engagement announcement, the fans are eagerly looking forward to Hansika Motwani's wedding next month.

Also Read: Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria's morphed photo goes viral; Actress COMMENTS