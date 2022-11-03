Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria's morphed photo goes viral; Actress COMMENTS
Amidst the wedding buzz, Hansika Motwani and her husband-to-be Sohail Kathuria's morphed photo has surfaced on Instagram. Check out the photo below.
Hansika Motwani, on November 2, confirmed her engagement with her boyfriend and business partner Sohail Kathuria. The actress took social media by storm by sharing a few romantic pictures from her dreamy proposal in front of the Eiffel Tower, Paris. Since then, fans have been sending best wishes to the actress across social media platforms.
Amidst the wedding buzz, Hansika and her husband-to-be Sohail Kathuria's morphed photo has surfaced on Instagram. The photo sees them enjoying a boat ride. However, Hansika made sure to clarify the same as she dropped a comment on the fake photo saying, "Fake acct !!!."
Check out the fake photo below:
For the unversed, Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya had been best friends for a while and slowly turned business partners. He serves as a designated partner for the event management company owned by Hansika Motwani. After working closely together, they well in love with each other and started dating a few years ago.
Sohail Kathuria was first married to a girl named, Rinky. They had gotten married in 2016 at a destination wedding in Goa.
Also Read| Did you know Hansika Motwani attended her now fiancé Sohail Kathuria's FIRST WEDDING?