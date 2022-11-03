Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria's morphed photo goes viral; Actress COMMENTS

Hansika Motwani, on November 2, confirmed her engagement with her boyfriend and business partner Sohail Kathuria. The actress took social media by storm by sharing a few romantic pictures from her dreamy proposal in front of the Eiffel Tower, Paris. Since then, fans have been sending best wishes to the actress across social media platforms.

Amidst the wedding buzz, Hansika and her husband-to-be Sohail Kathuria's morphed photo has surfaced on Instagram. The photo sees them enjoying a boat ride. However, Hansika made sure to clarify the same as she dropped a comment on the fake photo saying, "Fake acct !!!."