Hansika Motwani asked ex boyfriend Simbu to play cameo in Maha; Here's what happened next

Former lovers Hansika Motwani and Silambarasan aka Simbu will be seen together in the upcoming film, Maha. Directed by debutant filmmaker U.R.Jameel, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception as former lovers are coming together on the big screen. The first poster of the film featuring Hansika and Simbu has already grabbed a lot of attention. Maha will see Simbu in a cameo role. However, not many know, he agreed to do the part in the film only after Hansika Motwani approached him.

Director Jameel, recently in an interview revealed that Simbu's presence in the film will make a huge impact. He said, "In Simbu's portions, the audience will see Mahath and Sanam’s characters being prominent. Moreover, Simbu’s presence in the film has made it bigger than what we had initially planned. We initially hesitated to approach him to ask if he could play an extended cameo of a pilot. It was Hansika, who told us that she would approach Simbu and he immediately agreed. I’m grateful to her as I found a friend for life in Simbu. We will wrap up the film in Chennai in a week once the shoot resumes."

Maha will have a lot of emotional elements and will feature the star ensemble of Mahath and Sanam Shetty along with Simbu and Hansika Motwani. Srikanth, Thambi Ramaiah and Karunakaran will be seen in supporting roles.

Check out Hansika Motwani and STR's first look from the film which was released in December:

