Hansika Motwani becomes the first South star to get custom GIFs

Hansika Motwani, who will be next seen in Kollywood film Maha, now has her own set of customized GIFs.

Hansika Motwani, who has captured our hearts with her movies is now ready to get us even more glued to our phones as she has now got her own set of GIFs. According to media reports, Hansika is the first south actor to have her own set of custom GIFs on social media platforms. Talking to The Times Of India about the same, she said that about 270 exclusive GIFs were uploaded and she has been working on it for about four months.

Motwani was quoted as saying by the daily, “I like interacting through expressions and I love using GIFs. So, my team said I should think of having my own GIFs. We’ve been working on it for four months now. Until yesterday, about 270 of the GIFs have been uploaded and we’ve got over 53.5 million views. My team worked together with an online GIF database on this. It might look easy, but the minute you are in front of the camera, you don’t know where to start and what to do.”

On the work front, Hansika will be next seen in Maha. Incidentally, Maha is Hansika's 50th film and composer Ghibran's 25th venture. The film has Srikanth as the male lead. Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Nassar will be seen in key roles. STR aka Simbu will be seen in an extended cameo in Maha. As of now, no release date has been officially announced by the makers and it can be expected soon after the lockdown for COVID-19.

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More