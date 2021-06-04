Hansika Motwani channels her inner model in a chic blazer look and boyfriend jeans; SEE PHOTO

One can see, Hansika Motwani is looking as classy as ever in the throwback photo and we just can't get over her on-point fashion game.

Hansika Motwani never fails to grab our attention with her classic style statement. She is one of the few actresses who can pull off any look with ease and confidence. Be it an Indian outfit or wearing a sequins dress, Hansika Motwani has got the right fashion taste. Hansika Motwani has always got a fashion game on point and her latest Instagram post proves it all. The stunner has shared a throwback photo sporting a chic blazer look and boyfriend jeans and is literally fire in this look.

One can see, Hansika Motwani is looking as classy as ever in the throwback photo and we just can't get over her on-point fashion game. Hansika Motwani is known for her comfy and chic style statement and yet again she is grabbing eyeballs with her unconventional looks. Check out her latest look and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

On the work front, Hansika Motwani will return to the big screen with an upcoming thriller film titled, Maha. Written and directed by U.R.Jameel, the upcoming Tamil film is produced by Mathi Azhagan under the production company Etcetera Entertainment. STR, Hansika's ex-boyfriend will be seen in a cameo role.

