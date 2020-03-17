  1. Home
Hansika Motwani chills in a monokini & her latest photos from Maldives holiday show she has found her paradise

Hansika Motwani is holidaying in Maldives and her latest photos prove she is enjoying a stunning vacation by the sea.
South and Bollywood actress Hansika Motwani is currently having the best time of her life. The stunner is holidaying in Maldives and her latest photos prove she is enjoying a stunning vacation by the sea. Hansika took to Instagram and shared a picture of her chilling in a monokini and her every pic from Maldives holiday proves she has found her paradise. More pictures of her from the vacation show her resting in the sun. One of the photos, she captioned, "Getting my daily dose of Vitamin sea." 

Hansika shared a pretty picture of her wearing a frill dress and we just can't get over her vacation style statement. While there is complete shut due to coronavirus outbreak in India and across the globe, Hansika is having her chill time in Maldives. Hansika, as we all know is one of the most celebrated actresses in the South Indian film industry. The young actress is treating her fans with some amazing photos and is setting major vacation goals. Check out her photos below.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, Hansika was last seen in Tenali Rama Krishna BA BL opposite Sundeep Kishan. 

Hansika Motwani and Silambarasan aka Simbu are also coming back together for the upcoming film, Maha. Directed by debutant filmmaker U.R.Jameel, Maha reunites Hansika and Simbu on the big screen after years. 

