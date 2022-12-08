Hansika Motwani cooks halwa in her Sasural for 'Pehli Rasoi'; Hubby Sohael Katuriya shares PHOTO

Hansika Motwani's husband Sohael Katuriya took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek into her 'Pehli Rasoi'. The Maha actress poses with the halwa she cooked.

by Prachi Malhotra   |  Published on Dec 08, 2022
Photo Courtesy: (Instagram)
Hansika Motwani's 'Pehli Rasoi

New bride Hansika Motwani's husband Sohael Katuriya took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek into the star's 'Pehli Rasoi'. The Maha actress can be seen posing with the halwa she cooked as part of the ritual. Sharing the post, he wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Pehli Rasoi @ihansika #nowandforever #ihansika #sohaelkhaturiya."

Check out the post below:

Credits: Instagram

