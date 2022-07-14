Hansika Motwani dresses to impress in a denim-on-denim look as she is clicked at Mumbai airport; WATCH

Hansika Motwani was clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport today. She gave out tips to rock the off-duty look in a denim-on-denim attire. With a black chic handbag and white sneakers, the Maha actress was a sight to behold in her outfit-of-the day. In April this year, the diva attempted another denim on denim look with a co-ord attire.

In the meantime, Hansika Motwani was in Chennai yesterday where she attended the music launch of her much-awaited drama Maha. The stunner looked ravishing in a double-shaded brown and black saree, which she complemented with some elegant jewelry.

CLICK ON THE LINK TO SEE THE VIDEO

Silambarasan TR will be seen doing an extended cameo in the project. He had previously shared screen space with Hansika Motwani in the 2015 movie Vaalu.

Conceptualized and helmed by U.R.Jameel, Srikanth has been roped in as the male lead in the flick. Financed by Mathi Azhagan under the production company Etcetera Entertainment, the technical crew comprises John Abraham JR as the editor and Mohammad Ghibran as the music director.

A while back, Pinkvilla conducted an exclusive interview with the star during which she was asked if she thinks South cinema is more welcoming. Reacting to this, she said, "I think South industry has always welcomed me so well and has given me the liberty of doing whatever I wanted. The audience has always given me a space saying we are ready for more. I have never been typecasted I have got more and more roles. The reason I'm getting such roles is also that the audience, the makers see me in that particular genre."

Hansika Motwani has a number of ventures up her sleeves right now, including My Name Is Shruthi, MY3, Partner, Rowdy Baby Films, and an untitled film with Vijay Chander.

Also Read: Vikrant Rona: Dulquer Salmaan joins the cast of Kichcha Sudeep's pan-Indian film; Deets inside