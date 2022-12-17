Hansika Motwani drops some beautiful moments from her wedding festivities; See PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani completed her look with a beautiful Kundan set, matching earrings, bangles, and mang tikka. As for the makeup, she opted for a light pink lip color and pink eyeshadow, and blusher. We can also see her henna-painted hands in the photographs. While she is posing alone in a few pictures, in others, the star is accompanied by Sohael Khaturiya , her mother, and her brother.

Hansika Motwani has been treating the fans with sneak peeks from her wedding festivities with her businessman husband Sohael Khaturiya. Recently, the new bride took to her Instagram handle and dropped a fresh set of photographs from what looks like her sangeet ceremony. Posting the stills on the photo-sharing app, the Maha actress captioned the post with a ring and firework emoji. For the special day, she wore a pink embellished lehenga with a matching blouse and a glittery dupatta.

Hansika Motwani wedding

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya entered matrimony on 4th December this year in a grand Sindhi wedding in Jaipur. Even while building to D-day, the couple made headlines with pre-wedding ceremonies like Mata Ki Chowki, Mehendi, Haldi, Sangeet, the Sufi night, to the pre-wedding celebration. She made for a gorgeous bride in a traditional red lehenga, Kundan jewelry, and high-glam makeup. Recently, the stunner shared a behind-the-scenes video of getting ready for her wedding on Instagram.

For those of you who do not know, her bridal outfit was provided by the Delhi-based designer duo Rimple and Harpreet. Her lehenga was embellished with resham zardozi, Kashmiri tilla, dabka, naqshi, sequins, and pearls, which was accompanied by a matching blouse. The dress included two sets of dupattas, one bandhej and the other tulle with a zardozi border.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya have known one another for a very long time and are also business partners.

