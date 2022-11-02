Hansika Motwani gets engaged to Sohail Kathuria: Anushka Shetty, Varun Dhawan and others wish the couple
As soon as Hansika Motwani announced her engagement with Sohail Kathuria, wishes started pouring in for the happy couple.
The rumour mills were buzzing that Hansika Motwani will be getting married in December this year to beau Sohail Kathuria, a businessman from Mumbai. Hansika Motwani has now shared a few pictures from her dreamy fairytale proposal under one of the seven wonders of the world, the Eiffel Tower. The proposal included all the romantic elements from the candles to the heart made with rose petals.
Reportedly, the couple were close friends before getting into a relationship and are also partners in a firm. Sharing these love-filled pictures on the photo-sharing app, Hansika Motwani captioned the post, "Now & Forever". As soon as the post was up on social media, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the newly-engaged couple. Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty reacted to the post with, "Congratulations", along with a heart and evil eye emoji. Khushbu Sundar commented, "Oh wow!! Congratulations my dear.. wishing you the best."
In addition to this, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan wrote, "Congratulations Hansika." Bollywood actress Esha Gupta also shared a story on her Instagram handle with a photo of the couple, along with the caption, "Congratulations Babyyy @ihansika and Sohail." Actress Shriya Reddy also dropped an Instagram story congratulating the couple, "That's exactly how happy he keeps my hansu @ihansika". Many others also wished the happy couple through social media.
Going by the reports, Hansika Motwani will be getting hitched on 4th December this year in the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, which is around 450 years old. It is further believed that the wedding festivities will take place from 2nd December till 4th December.
