Hansika Motwani gets engaged to Sohail Kathuria: Anushka Shetty, Varun Dhawan and others wish the couple

The rumour mills were buzzing that Hansika Motwani will be getting married in December this year to beau Sohail Kathuria, a businessman from Mumbai. Hansika Motwani has now shared a few pictures from her dreamy fairytale proposal under one of the seven wonders of the world, the Eiffel Tower. The proposal included all the romantic elements from the candles to the heart made with rose petals.

Reportedly, the couple were close friends before getting into a relationship and are also partners in a firm. Sharing these love-filled pictures on the photo-sharing app, Hansika Motwani captioned the post, "Now & Forever". As soon as the post was up on social media, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the newly-engaged couple. Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty reacted to the post with, "Congratulations", along with a heart and evil eye emoji. Khushbu Sundar commented, "Oh wow!! Congratulations my dear.. wishing you the best."