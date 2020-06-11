Is Hansika Motwani getting married to a businessman? Here's what the actress has to say

Hansika Motwani Wedding News: Reports are doing rounds that actress Hansika Motwani is getting married to a businessman in a few days.

As we all know lockdown period has proven lucky for a lot of South Indian celebrities as they got married amid COVID-19 outbreak. Tollywood celebs like Dil Raju, actor Nikhil Siddharth among few others got married during the lockdown period. Now, reports are doing rounds that actress Hansika Motwani is getting married to a businessman in a few days. As soon as the actress came across this news on social media, the stunner laughed at the rumours of her getting married soon. Hansika commented, "RUBBISH ! Omg who is he ????" Looks like, Hansika is having a good laugh at this moment.

Hansika Motwani is one of the biggest names in the South film industry today and her personal life has always been the talk of the town. In the past, Hansika's love life had grabbed a lot of attention. Back then in 2013, South star Silambarasan aka Simbu had also promised and opened up about his plans to marry Hansika Motwani but things didn't work out and the two parted ways after dating each other for a few years. RUBBISH ! Omg who is he ???? — Hansika (@ihansika) June 11, 2020

Talking about her career, the stunner will be seen in debutant filmmaker U.R.Jameel's upcoming film, Maha. Hansika will reunite with ex Simbu for this upcoming film. The film has Srikanth as the male lead. Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Nassar will be seen in key roles.

