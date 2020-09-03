Hansika Motwani gives chill vibes in bell bottoms and relives her good old days; Take a look

Hansika Motwani, who is super active on Instagram, shared a throwback picture of herself looking stunning in classic bell-bottoms.

Actress Hansika Motwani is in a nostalgic mood as she posted a stunning throwback picture from one her holidays. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrities have not been able to go on their trips and are reliving their good old days through throwback photos. Hansika Motwani, who is super active on Instagram, shared a throwback picture of herself looking stunning in classic bell-bottoms. One can see in the photo, the stunner paired her flared pants with a tank top and denim jacket. She wrote, "Some basic morning essentials- Bell bottoms, coffee, handbag and confidence..#throwback."

From celebrating her mom's birthday at home to spending time with friends and sharing throwback holiday photos, Hansika Motwani is keeping her fans updated about everything on social media. The actress' social media is filled with stylish photos, good memories, and is setting some travel and fitness inspiration. Hansika looks classic as ever in her recently shared throwback picture and it is clearly all of us amid lockdown. Ain't you missing those normal chill days?

On the work front, Hansika was last seen in Tenali Rama Krishna BA BL opposite Telugu superstar Sundeep Kishan. Hansika Motwani is also looking forward to the release of debutant filmmaker U.R.Jameel's upcoming film, Maha. The film also stars her ex-boyfriend Simbu in a cameo.

Credits :Instagram

