Hansika Motwani heads with her mom to Jaipur for her grand wedding with Sohael Khaturiya; WATCH
Hansika Motwani, the bride-to-be, who is all set to marry businessman Sohael Khaturiya was clicked at the Mumbai airport as she heads to Jaipur for her grand wedding.
Hansika Motwani, the bride-to-be, who is all set to marry businessman Sohael Khaturiya was clicked at the Mumbai airport. She was accompanied by her mother as they are heading to Jaipur for her grand destination wedding on December 4. The actress opted for a floral co-ord set with boots, perfect makeup, and sunnies.
Hansika Motwani and her mom are heading to Jaipur for her wedding. She will tie the knot at at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. The sangeet and mehendi ceremonies will be held on 3rd December. According to the reports, the couple is expected to dance on a medley during the sangeet, which will begin with a song about friendship.
The wedding itinerary further includes a Sufi night on 2nd December, a polo match and a casino-themed after-party as part of the wedding celebration.
Hansika Motwani's wedding begins
The wedding festivities began last week with Mata Ki Chowki in Mumbai. The actress looked mesmerizing in a red saree along with her to-be husband. Recently, she also took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video that summarized her super fun bachelorette. Hansika had a ball of a time with her girlfriends at the bachelor party.
OTT bid for the wedding
Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the couple is in talks with two OTT giants to sell the rights to their wedding video. If the reports are to be believed, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are also planning to throw a grand wedding reception in Mumbai, after they return from Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya have known each other for a long time, and are also business partners. On 2nd November this year, Hansika Motwani took everyone by surprise as she shared a series of beautiful photographs from her engagement ceremony with Sohael Khaturiya at the iconic Eiffel Tower.