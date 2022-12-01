Hansika Motwani heads with her mom to Jaipur for her grand wedding with Sohael Khaturiya; WATCH

Hansika Motwani, the bride-to-be, who is all set to marry businessman Sohael Khaturiya was clicked at the Mumbai airport. She was accompanied by her mother as they are heading to Jaipur for her grand destination wedding on December 4. The actress opted for a floral co-ord set with boots, perfect makeup, and sunnies. Hansika Motwani and her mom are heading to Jaipur for her wedding. She will tie the knot at at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. The sangeet and mehendi ceremonies will be held on 3rd December. According to the reports, the couple is expected to dance on a medley during the sangeet, which will begin with a song about friendship.

The wedding itinerary further includes a Sufi night on 2nd December, a polo match and a casino-themed after-party as part of the wedding celebration.