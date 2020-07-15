  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Hansika Motwani hosts a surprise party and shares a cute boomerang on her mom's birthday

On the occasion of her mother's birthday, Hansika Motwani hosted a surprise party at home and also shared a video that showcases the beautiful bond they share.
1955 reads Mumbai
Hansika Motwani hosts a surprise party and shares a cute boomerang on her mom's birthdayHansika Motwani hosts a surprise party and shares a cute boomerang on her mom's birthday
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Hansika Motwani, one of the popular names down South and in Bollywood, recently took to social media and shared an adorable boomerang with her mom. On the occasion of her mother's birthday, the stunner hosted a surprise party at home and also shared a video on Instagram. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my queen . love you maaaaaaa #monaji ‘s birthday." Hansika is very close to her mom and often keeps treating her fans with some amazing videos and photos of them together. The actress shares a bond of friendship with her mother Mona Motwani, who is a renowned dermatologist. The mother-daughter duo redefines the bond they share in their every Instagram photo. 

Amid lockdown, Hansika Motwani has been sharing a lot of throwback holiday photos. As we all know she is a travel enthusiast and due to COVID-19 outbreak, the stunner is only reliving the good old days through photos. She is also treating the fans with some amazing vacay photos of herself on Instagram. The gorgeous actress enjoys a huge fan following and keeps teasing her admirers with her charming photos.

Take a look at Hansika's Instagram post below:  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday to my queen . love you maaaaaaa  #monaji ‘s birthday 

A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika) on

Recently, Hansika hit the headlines after rumours of her wedding started doing rounds on social media. It was also reported that she is set to marry a businessman from Mumbai amid lockdown. The actress rubbished all such rumours on Twitter and laughed about it. Hansika commented, "RUBBISH ! Omg who is he ????" 

On the work front, Hansika was last seen in Tenali Rama Krishna BA BL opposite Telugu superstar Sundeep Kishan. She will also be seen in debutant filmmaker U.R.Jameel's upcoming film, Maha. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement