Hansika Motwani hosts a surprise party and shares a cute boomerang on her mom's birthday

Hansika Motwani, one of the popular names down South and in Bollywood, recently took to social media and shared an adorable boomerang with her mom. On the occasion of her mother's birthday, the stunner hosted a surprise party at home and also shared a video on Instagram. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my queen . love you maaaaaaa #monaji ‘s birthday." Hansika is very close to her mom and often keeps treating her fans with some amazing videos and photos of them together. The actress shares a bond of friendship with her mother Mona Motwani, who is a renowned dermatologist. The mother-daughter duo redefines the bond they share in their every Instagram photo.

Amid lockdown, Hansika Motwani has been sharing a lot of throwback holiday photos. As we all know she is a travel enthusiast and due to COVID-19 outbreak, the stunner is only reliving the good old days through photos. She is also treating the fans with some amazing vacay photos of herself on Instagram. The gorgeous actress enjoys a huge fan following and keeps teasing her admirers with her charming photos.

Take a look at Hansika's Instagram post below:

Recently, Hansika hit the headlines after rumours of her wedding started doing rounds on social media. It was also reported that she is set to marry a businessman from Mumbai amid lockdown. The actress rubbished all such rumours on Twitter and laughed about it. Hansika commented, "RUBBISH ! Omg who is he ????"

On the work front, Hansika was last seen in Tenali Rama Krishna BA BL opposite Telugu superstar Sundeep Kishan. She will also be seen in debutant filmmaker U.R.Jameel's upcoming film, Maha.

