Hansika Motwani is a beautiful bride-to-be as she grooves with Sohael Khaturiya at her Mehendi; WATCH

The bride-to-be completed her traditional look with a statement silver jhumka, rosy make-up, and a low ponytail. The Mehendi ceremony was an intimate affair with only family members and a few close friends in attendance. For those who do not know, the couple will tie the knot in a traditional Sindhi ceremony on the 4th of December this year at the Mundotta Fort and Palace in Jaipur.

The soon-to-be-married couple Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are enjoying their wedding festivities to the fullest. During their Mehendi ceremony which took place recently, the couple was seen grooving together during their Mehendi. The Maha actress was a sight for the sore eyes in an orange and yellow tie-dye sharara set for the ceremony.

Hansika and Sohael's wedding festivities

The wedding celebrations for Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya kickstarted with a Mata Ki Chowki ceremony in Mumbai last week, the pictures of which were loved by the netizens. This was followed by Hansika Motwani's fun bachelorette trip. She partied with her girl gang, which also includes actress Shriya Reddy. Hansika Motwani even shared a special video of her bachelorette trip and party on her Instagram handle, along with the caption, "Best bachelorette ever. #blessed with the #best."

According to the latest buzz surrounding the celebrity wedding, Hansika Motwani and Shoael Khaturiya nuptials will be attended by some who's who from the Tamil and Telugu film industries. However, no names have not been revealed yet.

After the Mehendi ceremony, the couple is planning to have a Haldi ceremony and a special Sangeet night as well. After the nuptials, the lovebirds are likely to throw a grand reception for their film industry friends once they are back from Rajasthan.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya have known each other for a long time, and are also business partners.

