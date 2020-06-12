Hansika Motwani to Kajal Aggarwal: Here are 6 South actresses who have stunned us with their swimsuit pictures

From Trisha Krishnan to Sakshi Agarwal, here are unmissable posts of South stars and when the set the internet on fire with their photos in swimwear.

Bikinis, unikinies, sporty swimsuits, and it goes on. Here in South there’s no doubt that we love seeing our favourite celebrities in contemporary designer gowns and modern pantsuits on the Instagram feed of stars. But we are also huge fans of our stars when they rock in glamorous and trendy swimsuits in the pool side or on the beach. Well, who isn’t? Though summer is almost over and we spent most of it indoors owing to COVID 19 outbreak, there’s no harm in setting yourselves goals for the next summer.

While being closely snuggled in your blanket ahead of the winter, if you are looking for some inspiration for bathing suit or swimsuit before you step out in the pool, you have landed at the right place. Whether your fashion choice is figure-hugging one-pieces unikinies or trendy bikini swimwear, here are our South celebrities who have done it all. Take a look and scroll on to see these six beauties slay it.

1. Kajal Aggarwal

During her vacation in Maldives, Kajal Aggarwal left the temperatures soaring by sharing a sizzling bikini clad photo of herself on her Instagram profile last year. From the photo, it can be understood that the Indian 2 actor had a gala time during her vacay with her family. She sported a multi-coloured swimwear for and shared photos in which she was seen near a flamingo pool float. She will be next seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. She is also roped in to play the leading lady in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya.

2. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is slowly becoming one of the most bankable actresses of the South. Very often she shares her swimwear photos on Instagram and sets the internet on fire. In this photo, Pooja can be seen spending a good time in the pool and it is truly stunning. She will be next seen alongside Prabhas in the yet to be titled film. Weeks before the lockdown, she returned to India from Georgia along with the crew of the film.

3. Trisha Krishnan

South queen Trisha is one of the leading stars. While she has been sending us positive thoughts during this quarantine time, this throwback photo of the actor in a beach will make you all pumped up and long for the sand under your foot. Trisha has a bunch of films in her kitty including Ram with Mohanlal, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, Paramapadham Vilayattu, and Raangi. She made the headlines recently after she walked out of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya.

4. Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani, who will be next seen alongside STR in Maha, took to her Instagram space and shared a throwback photo from her vacation, in which she can be seen stunningly beautiful in a partially printed swimwear. In the photo, she can be seen in standing in a pool, with a glass of champagne and it made us all go gaga. Take a look at the photo right here:

5. Saman Shetty

Budding actor Saman Shetty, who ran into trouble after having issues with her ex-boyfriend and former Bigg Boss contestant Tarshan, made headlines with this sizzling photo as soon as it came online. Though she became more popular after the fall off with Tarshan, Sanam has a raw beauty which is making us believe that she will go heights in her entertainment career. She will be seen playing a key role in Hansika Motwani and STR starrer Maha.

6. Sakshi Agarwal

Sakshi Agarwal, who rose to fame after her participation in the third season of Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss, took the internet by storm after she shared her photo in which she donned a swimsuit. The actor shared the photo on her social media account and it instantly became viral. Currently, she is on a break from her work. Sakshi was seen sharing screen space with a couple of big names from Kollywood, including Rajinikanth in Kaala and Ajith Kumar in Viswaasam. It goes without saying that she looks sizzling in the solid blue unikini.

