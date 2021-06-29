Hansika Motwani looks adorable with her doggo as she steps out in a pink chikankari kurta

The actress was spotted in a no makeup look with her classiest ethnic wear. Take a look!

As the nation is slowly unlocking, celebrities are being spotted almost everyday as they are stepping out for various reasons. Today, South star Hansika Motwani was spotted in Hyderabad and her photos are here for her fans to have a look at. As it has been a while since she was spotted outside, these latest photos come as a treat to her fans. In the photos, she was seen in a desi attire.

Hansika picked out a lovely pink chikankari kurta with a round neckline. She was also seen carrying her adorable doggo, and completed the look with a high pony. While we're fawning over her outfit, Hansika also made it a point to be safe during the pandemic by wearing a facemask. Well, it goes without saying that she is as adorable as always and has given us some major style cues with this latest outing.



On the work front, Hansika was last seen in the Tollywood film Tenali Rama Krishna BA BL opposite Sundeep Kishan. Hansika Motwani will be next seen in the upcoming film Maha, which marks her 50th outing. The film also has her reunion with Silambarasan TR, who will be seen playing a cameo role. Directed by debutant filmmaker U.R.Jameel, Maha reunites Hansika and Simbu on the big screen after years. The film has Srikanth as the male lead. Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Nassar will be seen in key roles. As of now, no release date has been officially announced by the makers and it can be expected soon.

