Hansika Motwani looks adorable with her doggo as she steps out in a pink chikankari kurta
As the nation is slowly unlocking, celebrities are being spotted almost everyday as they are stepping out for various reasons. Today, South star Hansika Motwani was spotted in Hyderabad and her photos are here for her fans to have a look at. As it has been a while since she was spotted outside, these latest photos come as a treat to her fans. In the photos, she was seen in a desi attire.
Also Read: Bellamkonda Sreenivas takes Hindi classes as he gears up for his Bollywood debut; Deets Inside
On the work front, Hansika was last seen in the Tollywood film Tenali Rama Krishna BA BL opposite Sundeep Kishan. Hansika Motwani will be next seen in the upcoming film Maha, which marks her 50th outing. The film also has her reunion with Silambarasan TR, who will be seen playing a cameo role. Directed by debutant filmmaker U.R.Jameel, Maha reunites Hansika and Simbu on the big screen after years. The film has Srikanth as the male lead. Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Nassar will be seen in key roles. As of now, no release date has been officially announced by the makers and it can be expected soon.
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Yawnzz she was almost forgotten .thanx for reminding us of this fading star ✨.