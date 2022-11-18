Hansika Motwani looks beautiful in black co-ords as she gets clicked with her mom at airport; WATCH

Hansika Motwani was clicked with her mom at the Mumbai airport. The actress looked beautiful in black co-ord set that featured fur details near hands. She completed the look with a brown handbag. The bride to be beauty posed for shutterbugs with her mom.

Popular South actress Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with businessman beau Sohael Khaturiya. According to reports, the two will exchange wedding vows on 4th December this year. The latest buzz around this celebrity wedding is that while the couple will tie the knot in Jaipur, the Maha actress will be hosting a Mata Ki Chowki to start off the wedding celebrations. The Mata Ki Chowki is expected to take place in Mumbai next week.