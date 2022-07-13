Hansika Motwani looks stunning in brown saree as she attends the audio launch of her film 'Maha'; WATCH

Hansika Motwani has her hands full at the moment as she is juggling several projects across industries right now including My Name Is Shruthi, MY3, Partner, Rowdy Baby Films, and an untitled film with Vijay Chander. Amidst her busy schedule, she attended the music launch of her upcoming flick Maha in Chennai today. The actress looked ravishing in a double-shaded green and black saree. She completed the look with some elegant jewelry and tied those long tresses in a low bun.

This much-discussed film will see Silambarasan TR in an extended cameo, while Srikanth has been roped in as the male lead. Simbu will share the screen with Hansika Motwani after their 2015 movie Vaalu. Penned and directed by U.R.Jameel, Mathi Azhagan has backed the venture under the production company Etcetera Entertainment. Edited by John Abraham JR, Mohammad Ghibran has rendered the music for the flick.

Meanwhile, Hansika Motwani spilled the bean on her approach to any script during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. She was quoted saying, "The process is very simple. I don't hear the script as an artist but as an audience. If during the narration I get bored, then I'm not doing the film, and if the story intrigues me, and makes me ask questions that means I have loved the script as an audience. I like experimenting and I'm at a stage where I can carry a film on my shoulders, do more films and it is always good to give variety to the audience. If I'm lucky enough to get such opportunities, then why not."

