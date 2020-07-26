Hansika Motwani makes a strong case for fashion and comfort in an orange ruffle gown with chunky sneakers

Hansika Motwani recently shared some stunning photos wearing an orange ruffle dress, which is a perfect red carpet look. Check out her photos below.

South and Bollywood actress Hansika Motwani is treating us with some amazing photos of herself amid lockdown. From celebrating her mom's birthday to sharing some gorgeous photoshoot photos, Hansika Motwani is keeping her fans updated about everything through her social media posts. Recently, she shared some stunning photos wearing an orange ruffle dress, which is a perfect red carpet look. The actress makes a strong case for fashion and comfort in an orange ruffle gown that she paired with chunky sneakers. Hansika completed the look with a heavy eye-makeup, sleek hair tied in a bun and rust lip colour.

Hansika Motwani is not only grabbing the eye-balls over her look but also for her funky poses along. For one of the photos, she captioned, Mom- 'Hansu beta, jhaadu maarlo' Me- My hands are tied bro." Well, we all relate to this situation amid lockdown. Hansika Motwani is one of the actresses who knows how to keep perfect balance when it is all about being stylish yet comfortable. Isn't she looking drop-dead gorgeous in this orange ruffle dress? We are loving it!

Check out Hansika Motwani's latest photos below:

On the work front, Hansika, who is one of the biggest names in the South film industry was last seen in Tenali Rama Krishna BA BL opposite Telugu superstar Sundeep Kishan. Hansika Motwani is also looking forward to the release of debutant filmmaker U.R.Jameel's upcoming film, Maha. The film also stars her ex-boyfriend Simbu in a cameo.

