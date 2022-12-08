Hansika Motwani paints the town red in love in latest wedding pics with Sohael Khaturiya and family

The newly bride Hansika Motwani took to Instagram and treated us with new pics from her wedding ceremony, Mata Ki Chowki. The actress shared pics with her husband Sohael Khaturiya, her mom and brother and painted the town in red and love. She looks breathtaking in a red saree with a veil on her head and kundan jewellery. Fans are pouring likes and comments on the latest pics. These latest pics of Hansika Motwani are from her Mata Chowki, where the family gathered together and kickstarted the wedding ceremonies with puja. While Hansika and her husband twinned in red mirror work traditional attires, her mom and brother twinned in pink mirror work ethnics. The theme of red and mirrors is clearly visible in the pics.

Another video of Hansika dancing with her husband from Mata Ki Chowki also surfaced on social media and went viral. The duo had a whale of a time during the wedding festivities. Hansika Motwani recently tied the knot with long-time beau businessman Sohael Khaturiya on December 4. The couple had a grand wedding with different festivities, right from Mata Ki Chowki to an after wedding party. Take a look at Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's latest wedding pics

Sohael Khaturiya shares regal pic with Hansika Motwani Sohael Khaturiya recently took to his Instagram handle and shared an unseen picture with his wifey from the dreamy wedding. The bride and groom can be seen posing for a romantic picture. While Sohael Khaturiya holds the actress, she blushes with a smile. His post was also accompanied by a heartfelt message for his new bride, “Whatever our souls are made of, her and mine are the same.” “Grow old along with me; the best is yet to be.” “If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you.” “True love is never blind, but rather brings an added light. @ihansika#nowandforever #weddingmood #ihansika #sohaelkhaturiya."



Hansika Motwani shares pics from fairytale wedding On December 6, Hansika Motwani took to her Instagram handle and shared the first photos with her husband Sohael Khaturiya from their wedding. The latest pics are all about happiness and celebrating love together and forever. She captioned the wedding photos, "Now & forever."