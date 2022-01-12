Hansika Motwani to play an ad filmmaker in upcoming thriller My Name is Shruthi

Actress Hansika plays an ad filmmaker in director Srinivas Omkar's upcoming Telugu action thriller 'My Name is Shruthi', a teaser of which the filmmakers have chosen to release now.

On Wednesday, Hansika tweeted the teaser, which shows that the film is a gripping crime thriller that revolves around a gang that is into human skin trading.

Apart from Hansika, 'My Name is Shruthi' also features Prema, Murali Sharma, Pooja Ramachandran, Raja Ravindra and Aadukalam Naren among others.

The film, which has music by Mark K. Robin, has cinematography by Kishore Boyidapu and editing by Chotai K Prasad.

The film, which throws light on the organ mafia networks, shows that India is right behind Nepal when it comes to supplying human skin.

The film, which was started in July last year, was shot with the unit taking all the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of Covid.

