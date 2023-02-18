Hansika Motwani reacts to rumours about mother giving her hormonal injections to grow faster

Hansika Motwani's show Love Shaadi Drama, which is a docu-series about her wedding with her husband Sohael Khaturiya is grabbing headlines. In the recent episode, the actress addressed old rumours about her getting hormonal injections. Her mother also reacted to the rumours as she was accused of giving her injections to grow older and act in films.

Hansika addressed the same on her show and said, “This is the expense of being a celebrity. They wrote such crap when I was 21, you know what I am talking aboutâ€¦ If I could have taken it that time, I can take it this time. This time is nothingâ€¦ Everyone wrote I have taken injections to grow up.” She added, “When I was eight, then I became an actress, people said that my mum has given me injections, hormonal injections to grow up as a woman.”