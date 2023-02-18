Hansika Motwani reacts to rumours about mother giving her hormonal injections to grow faster
In recent episode of Love Shaadi Drama, Hansika Motwani addressed old rumours about her mother giving hormonal injections to maker her grow faster
Hansika Motwani's show Love Shaadi Drama, which is a docu-series about her wedding with her husband Sohael Khaturiya is grabbing headlines. In the recent episode, the actress addressed old rumours about her getting hormonal injections. Her mother also reacted to the rumours as she was accused of giving her injections to grow older and act in films.
Hansika addressed the same on her show and said, “This is the expense of being a celebrity. They wrote such crap when I was 21, you know what I am talking aboutâ€¦ If I could have taken it that time, I can take it this time. This time is nothingâ€¦ Everyone wrote I have taken injections to grow up.” She added, “When I was eight, then I became an actress, people said that my mum has given me injections, hormonal injections to grow up as a woman.”
Her mother added, "If that is true, then I must be richer than Tata, Birla. If that is true, then I would have said, ‘Tum bhi aao, aa kar apni haddi baddi karvao (You also come to me and help yourself grow taller). What I am surprised about is that people who write this, Unke pass dimaag naam ki cheez nahi hoti hai kya (Don't they have common sense)? We are Punjabi people, our daughters shoot up between the age of 12 and 16.”
Hansika Motwani began her career as a child artist. She acted in the popular Television show Shaka Laka Boom Boom and then Hrithik Roshan's film Koi Mil Gaya. After that, she made her debut with the Telugu film Deshamudru with Allu Arjun. However, many were surprised by how quickly she had grown over just a couple of years and rumours began of her taking hormonal injections to make her grow faster.
About Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama
Bollywood-South actor Hansika Motwani's 4-day wedding has been put together as a special show. The first episode of Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama is out on Disney+ Hotstar and it shows everything that happened from the time the actress announced her decision to tie the knot with Sohael.
