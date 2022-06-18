Hansika Motwani recreates Allu Arjun's Pushpa hook step; Latter reacts

by I.A.N.S   |  Published on Jun 18, 2022 08:05 PM IST  |  1.9K
Several months after 'Pushpa's release in December 2021, the movie continues to making headlines with its trendy songs and massy dialogues.

Actress Hansika Motwani has shared a reel of her dancing to Allu Arjun's song from his blockbuster film 'Pushpa'.

Hansika Motwani who is a popular actress who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil cinema posted a reel performing her first-ever co-star Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' step. The two of them had starred in Telugu movie 'Desamuduru'.

To her surprise and happiness, Allu Arjun reposted the video of his co-star! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PIC

Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise', directed by Sukumar fared well, at the box office and broke several records and even entered the Rs 100 crore mark in Hindi belts, and went on to mint Rs 300 crore worldwide.

