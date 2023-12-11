Hansika Motwani recreates Bobby Deol’s viral Jamal Kudu moment with family; VIDEO
Hansika Motwani and family ignite Instagram by joining Jamal Kudu's trend, channeling Bobby Deol's moves from Ranbir Kapoor's film, Animal.
Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has been shattering box office records and captivating audiences worldwide However, the film's Jamal Kudu song, which happens to be Bobby Deol's introduction track, has sent fans into a frenzy. This song has taken Instagram by storm, setting a new trend. Now, Hansika Motwani has jumped on this bandwagon.
The Oh My Friend actress, along with her husband Sohail Khaturiya and brother Prashant Motwani, were spotted grooving to the steps and effortlessly capturing the same enthusiasm in a video shared on her Instagram. The Singam 2 actress flawlessly replicated the song's signature moves, holding the phone in her hand and dancing just like Abrar (Bobby Deol’s character) in the original video.
Wearing a simple black top and a white mesh skirt, Motwani let her hair down as she energetically danced to the song. Both her brother and husband joined her, effortlessly rocking their casual attire as they danced along.
Check out the post of Hansika Motwani grooving for Jamal Kudu Bobby Deol's introduction track in Animal movie below
More About the Bobby Deol Animal Movie Song
The renowned Iranian song Jamaal Jamaaloo inspired Jamal Kudu, which composer Harshvardhan Rameshwar reworked for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The lyrics are thought to have originated in southern Iran.
Initially performed by Kharazemi Girls High School's Shirazi Choir in the 1950s, Jamaal Jamaaloo has since become a popular wedding song. It is believed to be a translation of the poem of the same name by renowned Iranian poet Bijan Smandar.
Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, with a stellar cast that includes Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, as well as Bobby Deol and Saurabh Sachdeva. The film is said to have grossed over Rs 660 crore at the global box office.
Check out the ABRAR’S ENTRY - JAMAL KUDU song below
Upcoming Projects of Hansika Motwani
Hansika Motwani recently appeared in UR Jameel's Maha and other films like Aadhi Ki Partner and My Name is Shruti. Additionally, the actress made her OTT debut with the web series MY3, directed by M. Rajesh.
